Check your Mouth, Your Failed Marriage is not Ordinary…Fan Tell Actress Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been trending in the country due to her alleged failed marriage as it was even revealed recently that she has packed out of her matrimonial home.

Better known as the slaying queen on social media, the actress has tried so much to keep silent on the marital challenges she is going through but those close to her have been sharing some clips of what she is going through.

With various allegations coming out, many wonder what really went wrong in the home she has always been flaunting and some of her fans did not spare as they came out to tell her the truth of how they feel about her.

One of such fans told her that she needs to check herself as it’s saddening that she left her first marriage and now leaving the second due to same issue of battery.

“Badassmio: I don’t pity you at all because you brought all this upon yourself. How do you expect your husband not to beat when you took him from another woman. You are not even his first wife sef, rubbish. You better check yourself because it’s not ordinary for your first husband to beat you, you left him to another one and this same one is beating you too. Haha, check yourself, attitude and your mouth well ooo Mercy Aigbe Gentry.”