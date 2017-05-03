Actor, Augustine Iloh Walks Down the Aisle with Lover

Who says there is no true love in the entertainment industry as each week that passes by, the industry is witnessing their own getting married just like Nollywood actor, producer and director, Augustine Iloh.

The actor, got married to the love of his life after enduring a very challenging relationship before they were able to build a strong understanding and taking it to the next level.

The wedding saw some industry colleagues, friends and family members gracing the occasion as they wished the couple a happy union and many fruitful years ahead.