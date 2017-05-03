Actress, Omotola Jalade Reveals Why She Likes Actress, Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade better known as Omosexy, has expressed how much she and her hubby are happy with singer, Banky W and Adesua Etomi over the good news.

Omotola who is as surprised as every other person explained that Adesua’s approach to her was what caught her fancy.

The actress, was speechless other than to wish them well adding that their love live has given many hope that true love really exists.

In her words, “Wow @bankywellington from Captain Ekeinde and I, Congratulations. He says to tell you Ehen ... ! Lol... Congrats beautiful @adesuaetomi I liked you from the way you walked to me to introduce yourself...truly a breath of fresh air as described by your man. Truly happy for you both. #Love ”