Movie Producer, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen Celebrates 10 Years Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nollywood producer, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, is indeed a happy man for God sparing their lives to see their 10th year wedding anniversary.

Not many marriages have been able to stand the test of time but the movie producer has been able to build his home through the grace of God and with an understanding wife, things have been going well.

Lancelot who could not hide his feelings and happiness, took out time to share a lovely messge as he thanked God for making his marital life a blessed one.

“To the glory and Praise of God Almighty. It’s exactly ten years today right at the very heart of Benin inside Central Baptist church that I took former Miss Aimuamwonsa Igiebor for wife. I tagged that day.'In Gods time he Maketh all things Beautiful "...so in Praise of his name I say thank you lord for all the Beautiful things you have and still doing in our lives...the beautiful health, the beautiful Angels you blessed Us with...the beautiful Life we have been leading...and above all the assurance of your beautiful love, Peace and the perfect Grace..through it all Lord na you...through the ups and downs na you...through the tears and laughter it's been you. Through the near zero pocket to the very massive overflowing wealth ..Lord it's been you...Jesus I and my wife says Uruese kakabo...uruese uruese uruese babaoooo...as I celebrate my heart my love and life.. Mama angels. my wife.. .. It's just the beginning,” he wrote.