Only God will Strengthen our Marriage…Actress, Laide Bakare

Hmm, this thing called love is really getting interesting and for those who are enjoying theirs, there is need to constantly maintain that love while praying for others.

Just like waking up each day to read sad news about broken homes, fans have concluded that there is strong need for couples to take time to understand each other before accepting anyone into their lives.

Heart break no be beans though but there is still real love out there and for the likes of Actress, Laide Bakare, God is the only one who can make marriage strong and stand the test of time.

“God's foundation is the most solid Foundation. May the Lord continually strengthen our Homes,” she wrote.