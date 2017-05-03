Barely 5 Months, Iroko TV Boss Jason Njoku Returns Range Rover Sport to Coscharis After Accident

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku, has suddenly carried out over the neglect by popular Nigerian car Dealer, Coscharis, as they have refused to replace his Range Rover Sport.

Jason shared the picture of his car recently after just within five months of purchase the car was involved in an accident which was due to technical fault from the car.

He reported the case to the company but he never got any reply and considering how much he spent on the purchase of the car, he has sworn never to do business with them.

In his words, “5 months after accident. Coscharis is still giving excuses. Never again.”