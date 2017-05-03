Some Men Don’t Know the Value of a Good Woman…Actress, Ayoola Kikelomo

There have been serious issues about relationships and marriages these days that many continue to ask if there is still true love among couples but the answers are not any way close.

These days, one constantly wake up to hear stories of broken homes either in the entertainment industry or private homes with trending issues like domestic violence and Yoruba actress, Ayoola Kikelomo, is not happy with these situations.

In her opinion, she pointed out that part of the problems encountered by some couples is the fact that some men do not take their time to understand their woman.

She stressed that there are good women out there who genuinely loves a man not for his money or anything material but just that natural likeness that ignores flaws and ready to build a good home for the man.

According to her, "Some men don't understand the importance of having a good woman that genuinely cares for you. Not the s3x, not money , or anything material but YOU! When she really likes you she will accept your flaws and do things to help you become a better man. Not because she wants something from you but just bc she truly has your best interest at heart. Don't mess that up or take it for granted bc if you do you will miss out on that GENUINE CARE that you won't be able to get back. Women like this are hard to find these days!!!"