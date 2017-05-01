Pastor Sam Adeyemi Pens Down Romantic Message to Wife as they Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Popular Lagos based Pastor, Sam Adeyemi and his pretty wife, Nike Adeyemi, of the Day Star Christian Centre, is currently celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The truth is, this is just one of many couples who have chosen the style of life they want to live and that is serving as motivational speakers through the word of God to others.

They both fit each other because seeing them outside, one gets to meet a gentle couple that truly understands each other and are not even ready to make any form of controversial headlines.

Well, just like they see other marital successes, they also used their lovely home to motivate others as the handsome pastor shared lovely wedding message to his wife who has been his back bone. “Today I thank God for giving me such a precious, loving and beautiful life partner. You are sweet , caring compassionate and above all full of Love. On this day I would like to cherish with you all the precious moments once again. Happy Wedding Anniversary my sweetheart. I love you now and always.”