If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Meet Nollywood Stars | 1 May 2017 10:55 CET

Actress, Mary Uche Honoured in Abia State

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Mary Uche, rarely makes headlines like some of her colleagues but she has been enjoying her private life the way she wants it.

If you are a follower of Nollywood movies, you will know that this face on screen is either being cheated by her lover or she plays the role of a village girl and the likes yet she is not slowing down and her works have not gone unnoticed.

The actress over the weekend was honoured by the Abia state government and organizers of unity magazine, for her contribution as the daughter of the state and contribution to the growth of the motion picture in the country.

It’s not easy but there is nothing as heartwarming as being recognized in your own soil and she indeed deserves the honour considering how she sometimes cry in movies (lol).

In her words, “A big thank you to Abia state government and organizers of unity magazine (Abia state) held in umuahia. hmmmm what can I say?? For finding me worthy of this award Thank you. i will always do my best to make Abiastate proud #proudAbiapikin #, #Abiandioma #Godsownstate #greatstate #one love #congrats .”


there are good ship nd there are bad ship, but the best ship is Friendship.
By: Nonso

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists