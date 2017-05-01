Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Goes Fishing with Hubby

Seriously, the love that seems to be have missing in the life of veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah, may have been found after she got married to Anthony Boyd.

The actress has not had it rosy with men in the past and that made her stay single while raising her three boys Robert, Brian and Clarence, just like she calls them her ‘Soldiers.’

Clarion since getting married has been having a good time as she shuttles between movie location, church and spending more time with her man.

Some few days back, the actress was seen having a good fishing time with her man at the Savannah River, and you will agree that this is just one of the parts at which couples can enjoy themselves.