If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Health Workshop | 1 May 2017 09:53 CET

Former Super Eagles Player, Kelechi Emetole Undergoes Successful Throat Cancer Surgery

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

No matter our difference and challenges, Nigerians are really blessed with good hearts as they have constantly tried in lending a helping hand to their own when in need.

About a few months back, the news of Nigerian coach Kelechi Emetole, took some parts of the internet as he was diagnosed with throat cancer and immediately help began coming in from well-meaning Nigerians including some Super Eagles players like Emeka Omeruo, and others.

Kelechi was meant to undergo a surgery in India for him to stay alive and trust me, Nigerians really helped and all thanks to former Atlanta 96’ goal keeper, Dosu Joseph, who took it upon himself to campaign for help and it worked.

The good news is that Kelechi is well and alive now as the surgery was successful. Emetole played for the Eagles at the 1976 Africa Nations Cup in Ethiopia and served as assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and Super Eagles.


happy to see ur back. rgds c. felder
By: claude felder

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists