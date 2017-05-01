Former Super Eagles Player, Kelechi Emetole Undergoes Successful Throat Cancer Surgery

No matter our difference and challenges, Nigerians are really blessed with good hearts as they have constantly tried in lending a helping hand to their own when in need.

About a few months back, the news of Nigerian coach Kelechi Emetole, took some parts of the internet as he was diagnosed with throat cancer and immediately help began coming in from well-meaning Nigerians including some Super Eagles players like Emeka Omeruo, and others.

Kelechi was meant to undergo a surgery in India for him to stay alive and trust me, Nigerians really helped and all thanks to former Atlanta 96’ goal keeper, Dosu Joseph, who took it upon himself to campaign for help and it worked.

The good news is that Kelechi is well and alive now as the surgery was successful. Emetole played for the Eagles at the 1976 Africa Nations Cup in Ethiopia and served as assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and Super Eagles.