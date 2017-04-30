Ghanaian Actor, Van Vicker Emerges as Ghana Actors Guild Vice President

Handsome Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, is not just doing well with his acting career but he is also representing his colleagues well.

He recently got the support and vote of many after the elections into various offices of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) was keenly conducted.

With the elections coming to an end, it saw the actor winning the Vice President position for the 2017 tenure

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Actors in Ghana have decided. I am vice president for GAG 2017. To God be the Glory. #MySuccessStory #themanofthepeople #theyounggodfather .”