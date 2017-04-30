If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Foreign | 30 April 2017 13:44 CET

Ghanaian Actor, Van Vicker Emerges as Ghana Actors Guild Vice President

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Handsome Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, is not just doing well with his acting career but he is also representing his colleagues well.

He recently got the support and vote of many after the elections into various offices of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) was keenly conducted.

With the elections coming to an end, it saw the actor winning the Vice President position for the 2017 tenure

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Actors in Ghana have decided. I am vice president for GAG 2017. To God be the Glory. #MySuccessStory #themanofthepeople #theyounggodfather .”


A big head without brain is just a load on neck
By: OLUGBENGA PRESTIGE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists