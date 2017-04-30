If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Checkout Nollywood Producer, Ayoola kikelomo’s outfit to Friend’s Wedding

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

See, let’s tell ourselves the truth, no matter what these Nigerian entertainers are going through within, they sure know how to relax themselves to let go some thoughts.

One of such celebs who have chosen to enjoy her life and not allow things bother her is Nollywood producer, Ayoola kikelomo, who seems to be testing how good her fashion designer is.

Like the saying that weekends are for parties, aunty Kikelomo is not ready to carry last at all as she is always ready to represent well whenever she steps out just like she did for a friend’s wedding some hours back.

At least, her case is even better because she does not like exposing parts of her body that are meant to be secret so we can say she represents the ladies well even with her celeb status.


dont cover your shame with someones business and shame
By: sam

