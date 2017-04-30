You’re Foolish for Calling Yoruba Men Beasts…Actor, Jokotoye Bigvai Blasts Fan

The rumoured marriage crisis rocking the home of Nollywood’s slaying queen, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, is not getting close to coming to an end as allegations are emerging everyday.

Well, both parties are not ready to talk except for Mr Gentry (hubby to the actress) who has been dropping comments on social the pages of some blogs trying to clear himself that the stories are not real.

Well, that is their own business because to a large extent, lying has taken over part of the lives of some celebrities which sometimes make their fans get angry at the kind of lives they live.

As the issue continues to trend, opinions have been coming in from various quarters and one of such is an accusation from a fan who said all Yoruba men are beasts but this got Nollywood actor, Jokotoye Bigvai, angry.

According to the fan who made such assertion, Gentleguy3188: Yoruba men are all beasts in their marriage eg, Churchill. But when it comes to confronting their fellow man, they turn to cowards and peacemakers.”

Jokotoye who could not ignore such statement replied immediately that such situations is not peculiar to Yoruba alone and one should not make it a tribal issue.

In his word, “Gentleguy3188: foolish igbo guy, not all Yoruba mr tribalism.”