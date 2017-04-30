If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

OMG!! Actress, Rosaline Meurer Attend Cousin’s Wedding Without Bra

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Sexy Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, recently left guests at her cousin’s wedding dump founded when she stepped out looking stunning but with a slight issue which made some people grumble.

The actress was all shades of beauty in her outfit but lots of guests at the wedding saw a different thing in her and that is her milk factory which turned out to be sight attraction.

To many it’s just simple fashion and she only revealed cleavages but this picture goes beyond that as one can almost see everything and its size with structure.

Well, she might be a slayer but for those who are fashion Police, she seems to have gotten this wrong because this is not African in nature (just saying though.)


In the university of expirence no graduation,because we observe new things daily!
By: Amanze Collins Nwowu

