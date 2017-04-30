Actress, Amanda Ebeye Turns 31

It has rather not been an easy ride for pretty Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye, but through the grace of God, she has been able to scale through live challenges and today she can boldly say she hustled hard to the top.

The actress who is now a happy mother of one, just turned a year older and she can’t keep calm as continues to jubilate, thanking God for her life.

Just like every other person, the actress count seat back to start counting everything God has done for her but she could not hide the important part which is opportunity to life as she turns 31 and God blessing her with a child.

In her words, “Thank you Lord for another year added thank you lord for more blessings. Thank you lord for the greatest gift ever. Thank you lord for divine strength. 31 feels so good because I have my buddy, my best friend my son thank you Lord.”

Happy birthday to her and every other persons God has kept to see another year and those still counting.