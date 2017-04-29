Actress, Angela Philips Resurfaces After Many Years, Now Owns a Cake Company

It’s been really long fans and lovers of Nollywood saw their darling actress, Angela Philips on screen and many had wondered what actually led to her absence.

Well, the actress is doing fine and currently on location on the movie set ‘Lying Game,’ which stars the likes of Shirley Igwe, John Dumelo, Inem Peters, Kingsley Ariole, Wole Ojo and others.

Angela has been trying her hands on various things and one of such is cake making which she is doing fine as she has taken it up as a full business where she now makes all kinds of cakes.

While she took her time to be with her family, the actress still had her eyes on good scripts as she also produces her own movies but only took out time to ensure that she puts the right things in place without depending on movie alone.