If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 29 April 2017 19:33 CET

Actress, Angela Philips Resurfaces After Many Years, Now Owns a Cake Company

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s been really long fans and lovers of Nollywood saw their darling actress, Angela Philips on screen and many had wondered what actually led to her absence.

Well, the actress is doing fine and currently on location on the movie set ‘Lying Game,’ which stars the likes of Shirley Igwe, John Dumelo, Inem Peters, Kingsley Ariole, Wole Ojo and others.

Angela has been trying her hands on various things and one of such is cake making which she is doing fine as she has taken it up as a full business where she now makes all kinds of cakes.

While she took her time to be with her family, the actress still had her eyes on good scripts as she also produces her own movies but only took out time to ensure that she puts the right things in place without depending on movie alone.


A country's success or failure depends on her leadership.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists