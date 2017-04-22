My Husband has Advised me to Kiss Well in Movies…Actress, Esther Audu

It is not news that pretty Nollywood actress, Esther Audu, is married to music video director, Philip Ojire, in a ceremony that took place sometime in July, 2016.

Well, for Esther, marriage has not changed anything about her as she still lives her normal life and hang around people should used to hang out with yet enjoying her home.

The actress in a recent interview the actress stated that her husband unlike many men who would have banned their wives from some movie roles as told her to give good kissing in her role when necessary as he does not have issues with that since its juts acting.

Speaking about her marriage with Sun Newspaper, she said, “Yeah, I’m married now, but it makes no difference to me. I’m still the Esther you used to know. The only difference is that I’m now Mrs. Ojire. Aside this, I still live my normal life. Luckily for me, my husband supports my acting career. He is also into entertainment; he is a music video director, so he understands my kind of work very well. He told me bluntly that if I get kissing role, I should take it and do it well; after all, it is all acting. However, before I got married, I had some roles that didn’t say well of me. So, after marriage, I maintained that.”