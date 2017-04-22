If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

22 April 2017

Music Producer, Del B Rushed to Hospital After Brief Illness

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Ace Nigerian music producer, Ayodele Basel popularly known as Del B, was reportedly rushed hospital, after he reportedly began complaining of a severe stomach ache, while on the set of a video shoot in Ikeja.

On Thursday, it was gathered that he was in company of his brother, Michael, his manager, Ugo and one T-boy, who immediately took him to the car, turned on the air conditioner and left him to rest.

However, it was alleged that he began losing strength and was then admitted in First City hospital, Lekki where tests where ran on him, late in the night on Thursday, April 20, 2017, which indicates possible Ulcer.

In updating his post on social media, he shared thanks giving message as he appreciates God for sparing his life.


