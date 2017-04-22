Actor, Emeka Ike Unveiuls New TV Station

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has been in the news of recent but with various opinion about managing a good family and what it takes to be a good parents.

Not many have come to like him but he still remains the man he has always been with a strong drive to making a difference in the industry.

He might not be going to movie location like before but we the recent unveiling of his new TV station where he brother Senator Dino Melaye, for inspection tour.

He wrote on his Instagram page alongside the picture: "On a tour of my new TV station... NOLLYWOOD TV, coming on STARTIMES n TSTV abuja, with sen dino melaye... something they can’t stop, is booting. Ngugi watiogo."