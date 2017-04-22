Singer, Oritse Femi Weds Secretly, Officially off Singles Market

Singer, Oritse Femi, has just proven that he can keep a secret for as long as he wants and he indeed has achieved that as he has just gotten married to his long time lover, Nabila.

The singer got married recently without his fans knowing neither did he leave any clue about his lover until their court wedding pictures surfaced on line.

He even went online officially to show his wife off with the caption, “The queen is here, Mrs O.” Though he already has two children but it seems his new woman has been able to bond with his kids as she is set to assume a wify role in the home.

So we can officially say that the singer is off the singles market. Congrats to him.