If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 22 April 2017 12:45 CET

Singer, Oritse Femi Weds Secretly, Officially off Singles Market

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Oritse Femi, has just proven that he can keep a secret for as long as he wants and he indeed has achieved that as he has just gotten married to his long time lover, Nabila.

The singer got married recently without his fans knowing neither did he leave any clue about his lover until their court wedding pictures surfaced on line.

He even went online officially to show his wife off with the caption, “The queen is here, Mrs O.” Though he already has two children but it seems his new woman has been able to bond with his kids as she is set to assume a wify role in the home.

So we can officially say that the singer is off the singles market. Congrats to him.


Conviction precedes perfection
By: Samuel k obour

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists