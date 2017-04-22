If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

22 April 2017

Actor, Olumide Bakare Dies During Operation

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Olumide Bakare, is dead. The actor died after he underwent a surgery Friday night at University Teaching Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

It would be recalled that for some time now, the actor has been battling with an undisclosed ailment and has been in and out of the hospital until the recent one that took his life.

According to a family source who broke the news, "His situation however gone bad during the procedure and he could not make it. So he died", Abiodun Alarape told Amiloaded.

Bakare, it was learnt was rushed to UCH on January 24, after suffering cardiac arrest.


Emenike if thy 4get u God neva 4get u my brother dats d problm we av here
By: Iyke

