If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Hot Issues | 21 April 2017 20:35 CET

OMG!! Actor, Femi Ogedengbe Exposes Nigerian Doctor over Wrong X-Ray Result

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Femi Ogedengbe, has just revealed how some Nigerian medical practitioners can be funny to the extent of making one take wrong steps just to save his life.

The actor shared an X-ray result of a man who was told by Nigerian doctor that he has a living cockroach inside him after complaining of severe chest pains.

The man was told that he could not be treated in Nigeria but India and that prompted the man into selling his house and other properties just to save his life only to be told that the insect was not in his heart but in the X-ray machine.

In his word, “This xray belongs to a man, whose doctors here in Nigeria told he has a living cockroach inside him after complaining of severe chest pains and he can only be operated abroad, he sold his house, took loans and borrowed more money to enable him travel n pay for the treatment. Upon reaching India, another xray was done, he was told the cockroach was inside d xray machine at d Nigerian hospital and not his chest. He was given prescriptions for d chest pains and discharged. If na you wetin u go do.”


you have to know all what you are tought,but not compulsory you are tought all what you know.
By: oladewa victor

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists