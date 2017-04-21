Actor Ernest Obi Bids Mother Farewell to Mother Earth

It is indeed a sad day for Nollywood actor cum producer, Ernest Obi and his family as they bid their beloved mother, late Mrs. Uzoamaka Eugenia Egwuh fare well after she passed on some months back.

Since beginning the burial plans of his mother, Ernest has been on a low key with heart filled with pain knowing that he will no longer see the woman that stood by him in everything just for him to be the man he is today.

Late Uzoamaka Eugenia Egwuh better known as ‘Baby,’ was buried today April 20th @High Chief Dara Onyia Egwuhs Homestead. Ebe UKPOR (Nnewi south local government. Anambra state).

Late Princess Mrs Baby Uzoamaka Eugenia Egwuh was born on the 25th of December 1927 to the family of late King Josiah Nnaji Orizu in Otolo Nnewi of Anambra State.

She had a modest upbringing having spent all her childhood under the parent's Christian tutelage. This fact was responsible for the wonderful sense of value that distinguished 'BABY' throughout her life.

The burial saw some of his industry colleagues who had the time as they came to support him along with others.