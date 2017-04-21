If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 21 April 2017 19:22 CET

Actresses, Nikiru Silvanus, Shan George Turns a Year Older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Nkiru Silvanus and colleague, Shan George, are a year older today as fans; friends and colleagues have been celebrating them in the various platforms.

While Shan is busy enjoying all the gifts and messages sent to her, Nkiru on the other hand is enjoying hers quietly as she took time to praising herself on how beautiful she looks.

In her words, Nkiru said, “I know I was born beautiful, that is why I celebrate me today, one more year! added! Hmmmmm! Amazing more years to come!!”

Both celebs have been very hard working of recent while Nkiru is busy moving from one movie set to the other, Shan is busy producing more scripts ready for production.

Happy birthday to them and many more years to come.


Your life is the sum total of all your decisions.
By: Akwasi Antwi Boasiak

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists