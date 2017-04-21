Actresses, Nikiru Silvanus, Shan George Turns a Year Older

Pretty Nollywood actress, Nkiru Silvanus and colleague, Shan George, are a year older today as fans; friends and colleagues have been celebrating them in the various platforms.

While Shan is busy enjoying all the gifts and messages sent to her, Nkiru on the other hand is enjoying hers quietly as she took time to praising herself on how beautiful she looks.

In her words, Nkiru said, “I know I was born beautiful, that is why I celebrate me today, one more year! added! Hmmmmm! Amazing more years to come!!”

Both celebs have been very hard working of recent while Nkiru is busy moving from one movie set to the other, Shan is busy producing more scripts ready for production.

Happy birthday to them and many more years to come.