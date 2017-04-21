Shatta Wale, Tekno, Davido Headline 2017 Ghana Meets Naija

Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale and Nigerian acts Tekno and Davido will headline this year’s edition of Ghana Meets Naija.

Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, and founder of Empire Entertainment, Bola Ray, organizers of the show disclosed this in an interview on Live FM.

“Alright so let me give Live FM an exclusive, Davido is coming through, confirmed and signed. Davido is on for Ghana Meets Naija. We have Shatta (Wale) as well…they should also look out for Tekno.”

The annual music concert sees Ghanaian acts pitched against their Nigerian counterparts to determine who has the upper hand in the music industry on the continent.

This year’s edition will be held on May 27 at a yet to be named venue.