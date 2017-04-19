Celebrities, 30 Caribbean Models set to stun Abuja All White Pool Party

All roads lead to Abuja All White Pool Party, this month end! Abuja will be on a complete standstill as Nigeria’s hottest celebs set to descend upon the pool party of the year!

Celebs stunned at the white themed pool party hosted by MAFP with European Based Entertainment Company, DF Entertainment in the wealthy residential suburb of Wuse II, Abuja. The ladies will ‘come out slay’, as Beyonce would say and won’t disappoint in the fashion department.

The recently concluded 1st edition celebrated Worker’s day last year with a lot of freebies hosting a record crowd of 1,000 while the last edition was a sick tiki/luau vibe pool party. Apart from the themed event which differs in every edition, a dash of surprise performance or presence from celebrity artists spices up Abuja’s Biggest Pool Party.

Music includes: Naija, funky house, Dancehall, reggae and afrobeats. The next event themed “ABUJA ALL WHITE POOL PARTY 2017” will take place on April 30th, 2017.

This Year’s edition will be featuring one surprise International Act and several Nigeria Artists and Comedians.

The venue of this Prestigious event is Commodore Suites, Kumasi Crescent Behind Domino Pizza, Wuse II, Abuja.