Kenya Moore joins show host Juliana Richards on Jules Uncut. They talk about Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9, drama, reunion, relationships and much more. Talking on her Nigerian experience, Oge Okoye, D'Banj and Tonye Cole.

Kenya Moore Talks About Oge Okoye, Her Relationship With D'Banj and Tonye Cole On Jules Uncut | Episode 4

Enjoy this episode.

