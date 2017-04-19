Mr and Mrs Revolution Starring Rita Dominic and Chidi Mokeme Holds Private Screening

The chapter two of the Nollywood Blockbuster, 'Mr and Mrs' which stars Rita Dominic and Chidi Mokeme is set to screen privately to a select few on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island Lagos.

Mr and Mrs Revolution tell the story of a couple, Sharon (Rita Dominic) and Kobi (Chidi Mokeme) who attempts to tell a truth about some of the conflicts, confinement, independence, and struggles in marriages. The pursuit to keep their marriage intact and save their private lives led to the various dramatic and intense scenes that follow the story.

Mr and Mrs Revolution had an executive premiere in Kenya but would be opened to all cinema lovers in Nigeria from Friday, April 21, 2017 after its premiere a day before.

The movie was directed by Teco Benson and has other stellar casts such as Tana Adelana, Akin Lewis, Yaw and Munachi Abii.

