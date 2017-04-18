If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

AIRTEL Donates To Tanoso and Sokoban Schools

Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting quality education in Ghana through a ‘Back to School’ donation of educational supplies to pupils.

This time, the comapnay paid a visit to Tanoso SDA Cluster of Schools and the Sokoban Methodist School in the Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions respectively where materials were donated to the students.

According to the telecom company, the donations are in line with the company’s bold ambition to empower young people to fully realise their potential through the provision of educational materials and infrastructure.

A team from Airtel Ghana, led by the Zonal Business Manager for Ashanti and Brong Ahafo, Kwaku Asiedu, made a donation of books, school bags, pencil cases, mathematical sets, and lap desks to over 1,000 pupils in both schools.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Tanaso SDA Cluster of Schools, Kwaku Asiedu, reiterated the company’s commitment to support the education of thousands of young people in the country through the provision of educational materials.


