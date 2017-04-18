You Would’ve Made a Good Wife Material but your Tatoos Failed you…Actress, Rosaline Meurer Under Fire

When allegations were leveled against Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, about her having an affair with actress, Tonto Dikeh’s hubby, Olakunle Churchill, the internet was set on fire.

Lots of people came calling her names which pushed her into blocking her comment box to avoid all the insults she kept getting from supporters of Tonto.

Well, no matter how she tries to show her good side, Nigerians will not just let her be as they keep letting her know what they feel is the truth about the situation.

One of her fan rather than talk about the issue, made it known to her that she would have made a good wife material but for the big tattoos she has on her body, it makes her more irresponsible.

According to the fan, “ prince_jobless , I was surprised to know that you had large tatoos in your body. Was thinking you were more of a wife material than xxxxx, I just don't consider ladies with tatoos as being responsible. Maybe that is what yyyyy likes in ladies though.”