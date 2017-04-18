I Gave my Wife Sperm, She Delivered Cute Children…Actor, Emeka Ike Brags

It is no longer news that Nollywood actor, Emeke Ike and his pretty wife have gone their separate ways as he is now a bachelor playing both father and mother roles to his kids.

The actor has decided to let the past go and move forward with his life as he tries to ensure that he gives his children the best in life without allowing them to feel hurt in any form.

Hmm, but when fans feel they can use his past to hunt him, he always has his ways of escaping but not without serving the fans with the right words to ponder with.

Recently, he promised his children never to betray their trust and love as he says they are the reasons for his smiles but a fan who feels his pain advised him to thank his wife for giving him such cute children.

Emeka will not let that go by as he replied that even animals give birth to their own children and there is sure a difference between a wife and a mother.

iamokekearujoy : Appreciate your wife everyday for giving you this cuties! @emekaikeofficial Beautiful kids.

emekaikeofficial : @iamokekearujoy ... only GOD gives children, no human can... I gave, she received and delivered. Even "rats" makes babes ... a mother is farrrrr different from "wife". May GOD help our today wifes to understand "motherhood" amen