Nollywood Biz | 17 April 2017 22:02 CET

See how Actress, Mercy Aigbe Sent Men Salivating at Party

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Like the saying ‘that looking good is good business,’ Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, has been keeping it real both in looks and in fashion.

Dealing in clothing business, the actress has always ensured that that she does not get it wrong in whatever outfit she is stepping out in.

Recently, the actress stepped out in a nicely designed native outfit and she left many lips wide open from the way walked into the hall on the event and her charming smiles.

Hmm, let’s just be truthful here, this Mercy is just too cute to be ignored which is why her hubby, cannot just take his eyes off her at all.

Anyways, she has been keeping it real and enjoying a blossoming career as she has been busy at various movie set.


By: Antoinette Mintah

