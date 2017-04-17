If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s Cute Son Poses with Nigerian Police

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is sure giving her son, Andrea, the best he deserves and definitely, when he grows older, she will show him some pictures of him when little.

The actress is building her son up for that fame that comes with one’s career as she recently allowed her son to pose with a Police officer carrying a gun.

Hmm, looking at this boy the way he is growing fast, it clearly shows that his father’s gene, Olakunle Churchill, is very strong as he has got his looks and blessed with so much cuteness.


By: Emeka Okpara

