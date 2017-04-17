Despite Being Married, Men Still Ask me Out But I Tame them…Actress, Kemi Afolabi

Recently Ubi Franklin talked about men disturbing married women and it seems he was actually right as Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has just confirmed it.

The actress despite being married with a kid, recently admitted that she still get advance from men who are just stubborn.

She confessed that though the advances is not that much compared to when she was single yet there are still some who still do not want to let go as she stressed that even at that, she knows how to tame them to dance to her tune.

“I no longer get many of those, unlike when I was unmarried. But some of them still persist despite the fact that I have a kid. Any man who tries to be more than friends will eventually become my friend because of my polite behavior,” she told Punch.