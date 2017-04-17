OAP, Toke Makinwa Disturbing New York with Stunning Outfits

Popular on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, is seriously enjoying the buzz coming her way since the launch of her controversial book, ‘On Becoming,’ some months back.

Since the break up with her hubby, Maje Ayida, Toke has been enjoying her dream and well planned kind of life as she travels almost every month out of the country.

Like the perception of most ladies, it is better to build an empire before settling down with any man, probably that is what she is up to as she is yet to accept any man into her life for now.

Toke who is currently in New York for her book signing and granting various interviews, was looking so stunning in her Denim jacket and white gown with her Celine bag and Celine glasses to compliment her dressing while she rocked a yellow Adidas sneakers to fit.

Life has really treated her well and she is living it to the fullest maximum without looking back.