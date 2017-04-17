If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Singer, Timaya Proud of his Girls as They Grow Fast

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Timaya, is just one happy and proud father that will seat back and smile at his offspring as they are already growing so fast.

The singer might be very busy traveling around the world but at every given time he has, he ensures he spends it with his girls.

He does not have marriage on his mind for now but he is getting along well with his babymama who has been playing a very good and humble role in his life and that of his kids.

Well, in the spirit of Easter, the two lovely girls, Emmanuella and Grace, rocked matching outfit as they look good and happy together.


