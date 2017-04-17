Actor, Iyke Okechukwu with Wife Celebrate 4th year wedding Anniversary

Handsome and gentle Nollywood actor cum director, Iyke Okechukwu, has really been enjoying his matrimonial and it goes to show that when you marry your best friend, things will go well.

The actor has been able to stay away from scandal and that has helped him build a strong home with his wife as they keep their private lives away from social media and that has payed off for them.

Iyke and his pretty wife, Florence uwaleke okechukwu, are currently celebrating their 4th year wedding anniversary as he took out time to pen down a lovely note to his wife who has endured his weaknesses.

In his words, “Four years already! I had to literally count the years to make sure...wow! How time flies when you're having the time of your life! I continue to give God the glory for its not by our power or might but simply but HIS grace...I love you Lord! I love you especially for giving me my WIFE, my best friend, my PFL, my strength, my joy, my home, my ginger, my smile, my everything...this beauty that has graced my life with two wonders (KC & Iyke J). I thank you Lord for the love you bless us with, for the gifts, the miracles, everything, and I pray the you may give me the grace to always be the best husband and father that I can be. I hope to always make you proud dad (I'll miss you). So, happy wedding anniversary babe...let's continue to 'mar' 'age' with love. You complete me, love you muchest!