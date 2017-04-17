Actress, Moyo Lawal Intimidates Ladies with her Backside

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, seems to choose to flaunt what took her mother nine months to make than showing off her wealth on social media.

She has been able to identify what her fans may likely want to see, which is the natural features of a lady and thank God hers is not made of surgery.

Moyo recently got her fans talking after she shared a close-up shot of her backside as it keeps increasing with nice shape by the day.

Well, she has been able to maintain it through thorough exercising and good meal with possibly less or no s3x at all (just saying o, lol).