If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Blogs | 17 April 2017 13:21 CET

Actress, Moyo Lawal Intimidates Ladies with her Backside

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, seems to choose to flaunt what took her mother nine months to make than showing off her wealth on social media.

She has been able to identify what her fans may likely want to see, which is the natural features of a lady and thank God hers is not made of surgery.

Moyo recently got her fans talking after she shared a close-up shot of her backside as it keeps increasing with nice shape by the day.

Well, she has been able to maintain it through thorough exercising and good meal with possibly less or no s3x at all (just saying o, lol).


"SO AS THE SNAKE CREEP,SO DOES IT SLEEP"
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists