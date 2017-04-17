Are Single Ladies now Threat to Married Women…Actress, Yvonne Okoro Ponders

Not sure how true this statement by Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro is but she might be right if married women can actually add their voice to it.

The actress recently aired her mind or possible observation that some married women now abandon the single ladies they had as friends all because they are now married.

She questioned what could be the brain behind such act or does it mean that the single ladies are now devils who might destroy their home.

In her words, “Some women when they get married they don't hang out with the unmarried friends again. it's like the unmarried ones seem like devils. True?”