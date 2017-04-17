Expensive Valuables Belonging to Event Promoter Queen Dupe, Actress Bisi Ibidapo Stolen in UK

Popular Nigerian UK based event promoter, Queen Dupe, is currently praying and thanking God for sparing her life after she was robbed in the United Kingdom.

The event boss was making plans of returning to Nigeria for a brief stay when she was robbed of her valuables amounting to several millions.

Aside her personal belongings, things sent to Nollywood actress, Jaiyeola Monje and Bisi Ibidapo, were also carted away.

According to her, “I was robbed yesterday it was a shocking experienced on logistics, on a day like today, Good Friday, the last statement made by Christ was that "it is finished". Today, I stand on that Christ, to inform you that as from this hour all the major stressful challenges facing you are finished. Enter into your glory and without stress, possess your possession and move to your Zion. Have a wonderful Good Friday. Shalom.”