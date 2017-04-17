Actress, Rosy Meurer Goes on Vacation with Lover

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, is just one strong woman that has been able to brace up and move ahead with her life and career after being alleged to be the side chick to Tonto Dikeh’s hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Well, since the failed marriage of Tonto Dikeh, her hubby seems to be doing fine without her though as he ensures good division of labour in his various owned foundations.

While he is busy in another state or country carrying out his charity works, Rosy is also busy representing him in other places as she keeps him posted on new development.

She is an actress but she can’t depend on acting alone as she tries to survive through other means just over the weekend, the actress disclosed that after a hectic day, she is going out with bae for vacation.

Base on what she shared, she wrote, “Goodbye lasgidi! #work #vacation #delta #business #flightcuddles #cantwait #love #offagain #travellingwithbae #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens .”