The Day I Gave My Life to Christ, I Was Standing Alone on Live TV…RMD Reveals

Hmm, if you are talking about boldness then you should walk up to veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo to ask how he felt the day he gave his life to Christ.

The actor while sharing his testimony recently, recalled how he gave his life to Christ in 1988, at least some youths were born by then (lol), which many wouldn’t have been able to do if they found themselves in such situation.

Better known as RMD, he disclosed that when the altar call was made, he stood up in tears as he decided to give his life to Christ and having walked down for prayers, he never knew that he was the only one standing in the hall.

He explained that aside just being the one in the hall standing, he was already on live TV but he had to bury the shame and focus on what he had made up his mind to do.

In his words, “In 1988, I got invited to a Saturday morning, Full Gospel Business Men’s Breakfast Meeting at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. The night before, my (now late) friend Osita and I had gone to Fela’s shrine and on our way home I suggested we stop at the breakfast meeting “to eat their food” but it was The Word of God before food, and as the preacher, Pastor Oritsejafor spoke, I broke down in tears and with my eyes closed asked God to save me, when he made the altar call I raised my hand up and as I stood up and opened my eyes, I realized most of the hall, including my friend was seated.

“I was already on TV at this time but did not allow shame or embarrassment hold me back as I stepped forward and received Jesus into my heart, which is my best decision yet. A decision that has transformed me, which is why I urge you today to give your life to Jesus Christ and watch him transform you.”