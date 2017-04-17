Actress, Halima Abubakar Gets Honoured in kogi State

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has not been working in vain as her works have not gone unnoticed from her acting to personal business which is farming and to NGO which is geared at helping the less privilege in the society.

The actress was recently invited to her state but she never knew what awaits her as she has just been honoured as an Ambassador for Peace in the state.

“What an awesome experience in kogi state..My people were amazing.It is always a great feeling being honored, by your state,” she shared.

Halima has really got a lot to thank God for as the actress has been silently managing some personal situations herself without bringing it to the public view as she continues to prove she is a fighter.