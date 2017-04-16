Actor, RMD Welcomes another Grandchild from Son

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD, has really gone through a lot and his determination is what has kept him going and has brought him this far to the admiration of many.

The actor while recalling his journey through life disclosed how he lost his mother, building his house and the first car he will ever buy with his money which happens to be a lemon colored Mercedes Benz, 230e, “Flat Booth.”

Of every achievement in his life, the death of his mother still lingers through his mind but looking at his present family brings him much joy as he just disclosed that he is now a proud grandfather of two kids.

In his words, “I never thought anything could ever trump the joy(s) of being a father till I experienced the joy of becoming a grandfather and let me just sneak it in here for ardent readers that I am now grandfather to two beautiful kids as my son has had a son which is something I am super thankful for. So now I have me a granddaughter and a grandson. How blessed can a man be?”