Actress, Oge Okoye Hangout with Family for Eater Celebration

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has not been in the country for a while now as she is busy attending to her kids and mother abroad.

It’s Easter season and the actress took out time to spend with the family which is the thing she has got and she has constantly ensured that she gives them the best.

It is not easy playing the big girl role in the family and she has been keeping up and doing fine even though sometimes fans tend to get on her nerves yet she has not allowed it affect her person.