Actress, Juliet Mgboruukwe Gets New Ride from Hubby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Hmm, some men just know how to show love to their woman no matter how little it is and for U.S based Nollywood actress and Mother of one, Juliet Mgboruukwe, she is just lucky to have a good man.

The actress, who is already counting down to her 30th birthday celebration, just got a new ride, a BMW, from her hubby, Chima.

She could not hide her joy as she shared the good news with her fans just to express how happy she is and how caring her man can me just to keep winning her heart.

“That Moment You Come Back Home To Meet This Baby Parked Pretty Waiting For You Oooooooshe. Thanks Hubx #NewWhipAlert #BMW #Early30thBirthday/EasterGift #WhenGodTakesOver #MommaCEO”


By: Bolarin Adedayo

