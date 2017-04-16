Actor, Kenneth Okolie Weds Long Time Lover, Jessica

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie, is finally off the singles market as he recently got married to his long time lover.

The actor’s traditional wedding was held recently saw some of his industry colleagues and family members in attendance as he finally takes his wife, Jessica, home.

The White wedding has not been fixed yet and hopefully it will happen soon as he will soon be counting down towards becoming a proud father.

Who says Nigerian entertainers cannot love or find real love. Congrats to them.