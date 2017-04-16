If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 16 April 2017 21:40 CET

Actor, Kenneth Okolie Weds Long Time Lover, Jessica

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie, is finally off the singles market as he recently got married to his long time lover.

The actor’s traditional wedding was held recently saw some of his industry colleagues and family members in attendance as he finally takes his wife, Jessica, home.

The White wedding has not been fixed yet and hopefully it will happen soon as he will soon be counting down towards becoming a proud father.

Who says Nigerian entertainers cannot love or find real love. Congrats to them.


What you believe, form your basis.
By: Friday ifeanyi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists