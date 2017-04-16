Actress, Amanda Ebeye Steps out in Matching Outfit with Baby

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye, has been kind of silent for a while in the industry and trust me, the actress is doing fine as she is dedicating more of her time into caring for her baby.

While celebrating the Easter season, the actress stepped out in a matching with her baby as they continue to enjoy themselves in Canada.

Since welcoming her baby boy, fans have been so anxious to know whom the father of the child is but she has been able to maintain a clean record by not revealing him just like her colleague, Nadia Buhari.