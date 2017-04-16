If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

After a Terrible Accident, Actress Sapphire Ogodo set to Owerri for Queen of Tourism Nigeria Show

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

After surviving a ghastly motor accident, Nollywood actress, Sapphire Ogodo, is set to be a special guest at the upcoming Queen of Tourism Nigeria, 2017, edition.

The event which will be coming up on the 6th of May, 2017, in Imo, Owerri, will see various contestants battle to win the crown at an event which will be seeing important dignitaries in attendance.

Sapphire after the accident has been in good condition as she and her family recently shared the testimony of her accident.


